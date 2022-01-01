Cookies in Groton
Groton restaurants that serve cookies
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
497 Main Street Unit A, Groton
|Cookie kit
|$30.00
A ready kit containing 12 sugar Easter cookies, bags of frosting and sprinkles. An Easter tradition.
|Sicilian Almond Cookie
|$3.00
An original pasta di mandorla recipe. Almond paste cookie.
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gibbet Hill Grill
61 Lowell Rd, Groton
|$ Kids Cookie
|$3.00
|Cookies
|$10.00
Chocolate chip and rotating favorite