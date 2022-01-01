Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookies
More about Blackbird
Sicilian Almond Cookie image

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie kit$30.00
A ready kit containing 12 sugar Easter cookies, bags of frosting and sprinkles. An Easter tradition.
Sicilian Almond Cookie$3.00
An original pasta di mandorla recipe. Almond paste cookie.
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
Gibbet Hill Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gibbet Hill Grill

61 Lowell Rd, Groton

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
$ Kids Cookie$3.00
Cookies$10.00
Chocolate chip and rotating favorite
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
Item pic

 

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie, Chocolate Chip$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
Cookie, Candied Orange$2.50
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

