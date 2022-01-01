Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Avocado Toast
Groton restaurants that serve avocado toast
Blackbird
491 Main Street, Groton
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$9.00
More about Blackbird
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$10.00
Sourdough, guacamole, roasted sunflower seeds, tomato olive pica, cotija cheese, greens
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
