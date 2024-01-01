Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Bread Pudding
Groton restaurants that serve bread pudding
Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
No reviews yet
Blueberry Bread Pudding
$15.00
With real maple syrup
More about Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
Groton Publick House
94 Lovers Lane, Groton
Avg 4.3
(161 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$6.00
More about Groton Publick House
