Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Groton

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Groton restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissants
More about Blackbird
(2) Almond Croissants image

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Almond Croissants$9.50
Croissants filled with a delicious almond filling. Freshly made from scratch. Quantities: 2 per order. For larger orders please call the bakery.
(2) Chocolate Croissants$10.00
**FOR SATURDAY PICKUP ONLY
Croissants filled with Callebaut chocolate batons. Freshly made from scratch. Quantities: 2 per order.
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Groton

Chai Lattes

Cappuccino

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Muffins

Salmon

Map

More near Groton to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston