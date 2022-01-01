Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Gurnee

Gurnee restaurants
Toast

Gurnee restaurants that serve chilaquiles

MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD

5101 Washington St, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
V Chilaquiles TORTA$11.00
Bolillo roll stuffed with chilaquiles ,vegan egg, and beans.
Topped off with vegan sour cream, cilantro&onion, and cabbage.
Chilaquiles Plate$7.99
A traditional favorite. Homemade chips cooked in warm salsa. Served with two eggs and beans. Topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion and red cabbage. Choice of Salsa. Add a Protein for +$1
Vegan Chilaquiles$13.00
Chilaquiles ,vegan egg, and side of beans.
Topped off with vegan sour cream, cilantro&onion, and cabbage.
More about MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Point Pancake House

1952 US-41, Gurnee

Avg 4.4 (2402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Salsa Verde. Served w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream
More about The Point Pancake House

