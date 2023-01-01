Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crepes in
Gurnee
/
Gurnee
/
Crepes
Gurnee restaurants that serve crepes
Riverside Cafe
401 North Riverside Drive, Gurnee
No reviews yet
Full Order of Crepes
$13.00
More about Riverside Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Point Pancake House
1952 US-41, Gurnee
Avg 4.4
(2402 reviews)
NUTELLA BANANA CREPES
$13.00
SWEDISH LINGONBERRY CREPES
$13.00
GEORGIE BOY CREPES
$14.00
Ham, Spinach, Scrambled Eggs, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Served w/ Side of Fruit
More about The Point Pancake House
