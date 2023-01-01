Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Hallandale restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Urban Thai & Sushi

660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$5.00
More about Urban Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BELLY FISH

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Omakase Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Torched Salmon & Avocado Roll$49.95
nigiri: torched japanese A5 wagyu, eel, torched hamachi belly with truffle oil , hamachi, faroe islands salmon, faroe islands salmon belly, torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil, otoro, chutoro, akami
* substitutions politely declined on combos
Avocado Roll$7.95
Bluefin Tuna Akami & Avocado Roll$15.95
bluefin tuna akami, scallions & avocado
More about BELLY FISH

