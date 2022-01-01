Burritos in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve burritos
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Yuma Burrito
|$10.00
Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.
More about Boloco
Boloco
35 South Main St, Hanover
|Teriyaki OG Burrito
|$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
|Modern Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
|Goloco Burrito
|$8.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.