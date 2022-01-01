Burritos in Hanover

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yuma Burrito$10.00
Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.
Teriyaki V2 Burrito image

 

Boloco

35 South Main St, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Goloco Burrito$8.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
