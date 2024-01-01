Shawarma in Hanover
Hanover restaurants that serve shawarma
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$14.95
Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast with shawarma spices in a pita with tahini sauce, red onion, cucumber, lettuce & tomato
|CAULIFLOWER SHAWARMA (VEGAN)
|$13.95
Cauliflower baked with our shawarma spice mix served in a pita with house organic hummus, tahini sauce, lettuce & tomato
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$14.95
Top-quality meats including mortadella with pistachios, sopressata and hot capocollo with Italian sharp provolone, banana peppers, and lettuce on a demi-baguette (available toasted)
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
33 South Main Street, Hanover
|Grilled "Shawarma" wrap
|$27.00
Grilled marinated ribeye or chicken thigh, marinated feta cheese, arugula, red onion raita and pickled red onions on our grilled flatbread wrap. Served with mixed greens Ribeye-21 Chicken-19