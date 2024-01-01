Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve shawarma

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$14.95
Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast with shawarma spices in a pita with tahini sauce, red onion, cucumber, lettuce & tomato
CAULIFLOWER SHAWARMA (VEGAN)$13.95
Cauliflower baked with our shawarma spice mix served in a pita with house organic hummus, tahini sauce, lettuce & tomato
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$14.95
Top-quality meats including mortadella with pistachios, sopressata and hot capocollo with Italian sharp provolone, banana peppers, and lettuce on a demi-baguette (available toasted)
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage

33 South Main Street, Hanover

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled "Shawarma" wrap$27.00
Grilled marinated ribeye or chicken thigh, marinated feta cheese, arugula, red onion raita and pickled red onions on our grilled flatbread wrap. Served with mixed greens Ribeye-21 Chicken-19
More about Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage

