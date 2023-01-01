Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Naan in
Hayward
/
Hayward
/
Naan
Hayward restaurants that serve naan
WahJeeWah
32681 Mission Blvd, Hayward
No reviews yet
butter naan
$3.00
More about WahJeeWah
CURRY
Favorite Indian Restaurant
24052 Mission Blvd, Hayward
Avg 4.1
(2269 reviews)
Chicken Naan
$3.50
Leavened bread stuffed with chopped tandoori chicken
Naan
$2.95
Leavened bread
Garlic Naan
$3.00
Leavened bread cooked with fresh garlic
More about Favorite Indian Restaurant
