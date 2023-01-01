Naan in Hayward

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wahjeewah image

 

WahJeeWah

32681 Mission Blvd, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
butter naan$3.00
More about WahJeeWah
Naan image

CURRY

Favorite Indian Restaurant

24052 Mission Blvd, Hayward

Avg 4.1 (2269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Naan$3.50
Leavened bread stuffed with chopped tandoori chicken
Naan$2.95
Leavened bread
Garlic Naan$3.00
Leavened bread cooked with fresh garlic
More about Favorite Indian Restaurant

