Tacos in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve tacos
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
|Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
|Mix & Match 2 Tacos
|$9.00
Try both of our tacos for just $9!
|Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.49
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Served Global Dining
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson
|Duck Confit Tacos
|$21.00
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson
|Asada Classico Tacos
|$15.99
grilled marinated skirt steak, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, flour tortilla
|Pollo Rojo Tacos
|$14.49
achiote marinated chicken, salsa verde, queso cotija, flour tortilla
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
Scrambled
2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson
|Juan's Breakfast Tacos
|$10.75
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, jack cheese, topped with sour cream. Green chile chipotle hollandaise sauce & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes.
SkinnyFATS @ The District
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Mix & Match 2 Tacos
$9.00
Try both of our tacos for just $9!
Tacotarian
75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Carne Asada Taco
$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Tokyo Social House
15 Via Bel Canto, Henderson
|Fried Chicken Bao Tacos
|$8.00
|3 Mahi Tacos
|$12.00