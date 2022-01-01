Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Henderson

Go
Henderson restaurants
Toast

Henderson restaurants that serve tacos

Sonrisa Grill image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sonrisa Grill

30 Via Brianza, Henderson

Avg 4 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$14.95
More about Sonrisa Grill
Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
Mix & Match 2 Tacos$9.00
Try both of our tacos for just $9!
Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.49
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s
Served Global Dining image

 

Served Global Dining

1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Confit Tacos$21.00
More about Served Global Dining
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie

375 N Stephanie St. #111, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asada Classico Tacos$15.99
grilled marinated skirt steak, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, flour tortilla
Pollo Rojo Tacos$14.49
achiote marinated chicken, salsa verde, queso cotija, flour tortilla
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie
Scrambled image

 

Scrambled

2645 St. Rose Pkw, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Juan's Breakfast Tacos$10.75
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, jack cheese, topped with sour cream. Green chile chipotle hollandaise sauce & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes.
More about Scrambled
Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ The District

140 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Mix & Match 2 Tacos$9.00
Try both of our tacos for just $9!
More about SkinnyFATS @ The District
Carne Asada Taco image

 

Tacotarian

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 200, Henderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Fish Taco$4.50
Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla
More about Tacotarian
Tokyo Social House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tokyo Social House

15 Via Bel Canto, Henderson

Avg 4.2 (251 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Bao Tacos$8.00
3 Mahi Tacos$12.00
More about Tokyo Social House

Browse other tasty dishes in Henderson

Tiramisu

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Prosciutto

Curry

Mozzarella Sticks

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston