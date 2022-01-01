California rolls in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve california rolls

California Roll image

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$6.00
cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
More about Red Salt
California Roll ( crab stick & avocado) image

 

3Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll ( crab stick & avocado)$4.75
Crab Meat and Avocado
More about 3Maria's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Cake

Spaghetti

Collard Greens

Cheesecake

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Cornbread

Egg Rolls

Pudding

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston