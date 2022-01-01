Ice cream sandwiches in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
More about Coco + Hazel
Coco + Hazel
411 Ridge Road, Richmond
|Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.50
Cookie Dough with Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.00
Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
We recommend not mixing a brownie with another cookie due to the size difference.
Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich if you choose to have it assembled.
|Churro Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.00
Two Warm Spiral Churros with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich.
Churros are served warm so they're best eaten immediately.
The churros take about 10-15 minutes to warm up in the toaster oven.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Birthday Cake
|$6.00