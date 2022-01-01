Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream sandwiches in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Item pic

 

Coco + Hazel

411 Ridge Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich$4.50
Cookie Dough with Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)
Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
We recommend not mixing a brownie with another cookie due to the size difference.
Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich if you choose to have it assembled.
Churro Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Two Warm Spiral Churros with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich.
Churros are served warm so they're best eaten immediately.
The churros take about 10-15 minutes to warm up in the toaster oven.
More about Coco + Hazel
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Birthday Cake$6.00
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Item pic

 

The Cocky Rooster

12171 West Broad St Ste D, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
More about The Cocky Rooster

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Pancakes

Crispy Chicken

Fruit Salad

Cannolis

Chicken Rolls

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston