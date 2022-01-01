Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve scallops

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$18.00
More about Red Salt
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Portion Scallop Platter$20.00
5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Platter Scallop (gf)$35.00
10 scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Crabcake / Scallop Platter "Market Price"$37.00
1-crab cake, 5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
**Market Priced Daily"
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scalloped Potatoes$4.99
Pint Scalloped Potatoes$8.99
More about HogsHead Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Sea Scallops$32.95
over parmesan basil risotto w grilled green beans
More about Tarrant's West
Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallops$23.50
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen
MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SEA SCALLOPS$32.00
Beluga lentils, charred bok choy, salmon roe, citrus miso coconut cream
More about MOSAIC Restaurant

