Scallops in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve scallops
More about Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge
|Lunch Portion Scallop Platter
|$20.00
5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
|Platter Scallop (gf)
|$35.00
10 scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
|Crabcake / Scallop Platter "Market Price"
|$37.00
1-crab cake, 5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
**Market Priced Daily"
More about HogsHead Cafe
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Scalloped Potatoes
|$4.99
|Pint Scalloped Potatoes
|$8.99
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|Grilled Sea Scallops
|$32.95
over parmesan basil risotto w grilled green beans
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Scallops
|$23.50
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)