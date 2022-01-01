Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Teriyaki Salad image

 

Melito's Restaurant

8815 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$12.95
Marinated chicken breast, Mixed greens, Cheddar, Grilled pineapple, Seasonal vegetables
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich (New) Togo$11.21
More about Melito's Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS

Wong's Tacos

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mandarin Chicken Salad$12.50
romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, cilantro, wonton strips and sesame seeds with soy vinaigrette
More about Wong's Tacos
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chicken Salad$16.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and chicken
Small Chicken Salad$10.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and chicken
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden salad with chicken$11.99
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
Buttermilk and Honey image

 

Buttermilk and Honey

12246 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, pickled onions, smokey honey mustard
More about Buttermilk and Honey
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory and Oak

10614 Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smokehouse Chicken Salad$12.00
Pulled smokehouse Chicken with Dukes mayo, diced celery, fresh herbs and spices. Available by the pound.
More about Hickory and Oak

