Ravioli in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve ravioli

Perlas Pizza image

 

Perlas Pizza

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Toasted Ravioli$7.00
Ten breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown. Toasted ravioli with a mild nacho cheese filling all melty on the inside served w/ a side of house tomato sauce
More about Perlas Pizza
Tarrant's West image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Tarrant's West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
Takeout
large three cheese ravioli a la vodka (serves 16)$86.00
ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella filled ravioli in a vodka sauce.
Three Cheese Ravioli a la Vodka$11.50
ricotta, mozz, and romano
More about Tarrant's West
Frank's West Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$16.00
Baked with mozzarella cheese.
Meat Ravioli$16.00
Baked with mozzarella cheese.
More about Frank's West Ristorante
ENT Cheese Ravioli image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENT Cheese Ravioli$12.50
served with tomato sauce
Toasted Ravioli$9.00
ENT Lobster Ravioli$16.50
served with pink sauce
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

