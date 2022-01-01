Ravioli in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Perlas Pizza
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.00
Ten breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown. Toasted ravioli with a mild nacho cheese filling all melty on the inside served w/ a side of house tomato sauce
More about Tarrant's West
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Tarrant's West
11129 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
|large three cheese ravioli a la vodka (serves 16)
|$86.00
ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella filled ravioli in a vodka sauce.
|Three Cheese Ravioli a la Vodka
|$11.50
ricotta, mozz, and romano
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Cheese Ravioli
|$16.00
Baked with mozzarella cheese.
|Meat Ravioli
|$16.00
Baked with mozzarella cheese.