Volcano rolls in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$14.00
More about Red Salt
Volcano Roll (crispy flash fried w/ tuna crabstick,cucumber) image

 

3Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Volcano Roll (crispy flash fried w/ tuna crabstick,cucumber)$9.95
Tuna, crabmeat, cucumber, crispy fried w. spicy sauce
More about 3Maria's Taqueria

