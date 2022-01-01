Herndon Indian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Indian restaurants in Herndon

Tatva Indian Cuisine image

CHICKEN

Tatva Indian Cuisine

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Idli (3)$3.99
“Made with lentils known as Urad dal and rice semolina served along with chutneys and sambar”
Mysore Bonda$7.99
“Mangalore style crispy dumplings made with flour, yoghurt, coconut & house spices served along with chutneys”
Medhu Vada(3)$5.99
“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with chutneys and sambar”
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia image

FRENCH FRIES

A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia

645 Elden St, Herndon

Avg 4.1 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
IDLI$7.99
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
IDLI VADAI$8.49
2 pcs Idli & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
SOUTH INDIAN THALI$14.95
Steamed Rice, Sambar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kaara Kozhambu, Chapati, Kurma, Yoghurt, Appalam, Pickle & Sweet
More about A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
United Kitchens Group image

 

United Kitchens Group

3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Cart Biryani$12.98
basmati rice / choice of protein / choice of biryani masala / side of raita & chutney
Tandoori Momos$9.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / chutney
Roasted Garlic Saag Meal (Spinach)$13.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka + choice of 3 sides
More about United Kitchens Group
TEZ Indian American Grill image

 

TEZ Indian American Grill

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biryani$12.99
Cooked with large chicken pieces
Chatpata Paneer$11.99
Paneer cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce
TEZ Chicken 65$10.99
Chicken cubes cooked in TEZ 65 sauce
More about TEZ Indian American Grill

