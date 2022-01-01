Herndon Indian restaurants you'll love
Tatva Indian Cuisine
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon
|Popular items
|Idli (3)
|$3.99
“Made with lentils known as Urad dal and rice semolina served along with chutneys and sambar”
|Mysore Bonda
|$7.99
“Mangalore style crispy dumplings made with flour, yoghurt, coconut & house spices served along with chutneys”
|Medhu Vada(3)
|$5.99
“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with chutneys and sambar”
A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
645 Elden St, Herndon
|Popular items
|IDLI
|$7.99
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
|IDLI VADAI
|$8.49
2 pcs Idli & Medhu Vadai served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder/milagaipodi
|SOUTH INDIAN THALI
|$14.95
Steamed Rice, Sambar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kaara Kozhambu, Chapati, Kurma, Yoghurt, Appalam, Pickle & Sweet
United Kitchens Group
3061C Centreville Rd, Herndon
|Popular items
|Street Cart Biryani
|$12.98
basmati rice / choice of protein / choice of biryani masala / side of raita & chutney
|Tandoori Momos
|$9.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / chutney
|Roasted Garlic Saag Meal (Spinach)
|$13.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka + choice of 3 sides