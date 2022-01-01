Chicken salad in Hicksville
Hicksville restaurants that serve chicken salad
Roast Sandwich House
1040 South Broadway, Hicksville
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.41
Mixed Greens, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.38
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons
|SPECIAL! Crispy Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.44
Romaine, Celery, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles & Ranch Dressing
Peri-Peri Guys
285 S BROADWAY, Hicksville
|Peri-Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.99
Peri Chicken, Mixed Spring Greens, Peri-dried Tomatoes, red onion, feta & choice of Dressing
|Chicken Cesar Salad
|$9.99
Peri Chicken, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, black pepper & of course caesar dressing.