Cookies in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve cookies

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Pizza

1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie by Sweet Thing Bake Shop$4.00
Classic Chocolate Chip homemade with love by Sweet Thing Bake Shop©
More about Judy's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bent Fork Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
Bent Fork's oversized chocolate chip cookie is a perfect combo of dough and chip, and a perfect way to finish the meal!
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

