Nachos in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants
Hilliard restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Yabo's

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Nacho$9.50
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free
Small Nacho$7.00
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free
More about Yabo's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nasty Nacho Platter$13.50
Tortilla chips topped with Nasty’s
white queso cheese sauce or
melted cheddar jack, jalapeño,
tomato, scallions. Side of sour
cream & salsa
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.00
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Grandads Nachos$8.99
A mound of tortilla chips covered in queso and cheddar jack cheese, black olives, fresh jalapeños and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream.
+ Add Chili, Ground Beef, Chicken or Bacon for only $1.95
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters

