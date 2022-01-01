Nachos in Hilliard
Hilliard restaurants that serve nachos
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
|Large Nacho
|$9.50
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free
|Small Nacho
|$7.00
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
|Nasty Nacho Platter
|$13.50
Tortilla chips topped with Nasty’s
white queso cheese sauce or
melted cheddar jack, jalapeño,
tomato, scallions. Side of sour
cream & salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard
|Nachos
|$10.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|Grandads Nachos
|$8.99
A mound of tortilla chips covered in queso and cheddar jack cheese, black olives, fresh jalapeños and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream.
+ Add Chili, Ground Beef, Chicken or Bacon for only $1.95