Steak tacos in Hilliard
Hilliard restaurants that serve steak tacos
Yabo's
5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard
|Korean Steak Taco
|$5.00
|Oak Barrel Steak & Cheese Taco
|$5.00
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$5.00
Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)