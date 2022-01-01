Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Custard in
Hilo
/
Hilo
/
Custard
Hilo restaurants that serve custard
Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
1263 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo
Avg 4.3
(280 reviews)
Apple Custard Torte
$4.50
More about Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
Hilo Bay Cafe
123 Lihiwai Street, HILO
No reviews yet
parmesan custard
$15.00
roasted eggplant + red peppers, layered with cream cheese custard, served with marinara sauce, basil-macadamia pesto, toasted rosemary bread
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
