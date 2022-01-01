Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates restaurants
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve samosa

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Samosa Chat$9.95
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.99
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Samosa Pav$6.49
Samosa sandwiched with garlic spread and cilantro chutney
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road

721 Golf Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa$7.00
More about India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road

