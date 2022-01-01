Tortellini in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
Amistad Grill Restaurant
12795 SW 280th St, Princeton
|Tortellini Con mushroom Caruso ragu
|$14.00
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 - 538 Washington Ave
PIZZA • PASTA
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 - 538 Washington Ave
538 Washington Ave, Homestead
|(L) Tortellini
|$10.95
Ring-shaped pasta stuffed with a mix of meat or Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
|Tortellini
|$16.95
Choice of cheese or meat tortellini and choice of sauce