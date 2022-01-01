Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Homestead

Go
Homestead restaurants
Toast

Homestead restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

Amistad Grill Restaurant

12795 SW 280th St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini Con mushroom Caruso ragu$14.00
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 - 538 Washington Ave

538 Washington Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.3 (1141 reviews)
Takeout
(L) Tortellini$10.95
Ring-shaped pasta stuffed with a mix of meat or Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Tortellini$16.95
Choice of cheese or meat tortellini and choice of sauce
More about Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 - 538 Washington Ave

