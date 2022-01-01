Nachos in Horsham
Horsham restaurants that serve nachos
Magerk's Pub Horsham
307 Horsham Rd, Horsham
|Cheesesteak Nachos
|$14.00
Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey
680 Easton Road, Horsham
|Nachos
|$14.00
White Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Cherry Peppers, Scallions, and Cheddar & Gastro Pub Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.