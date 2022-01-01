Curry chicken in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|South African Curry - Chicken
|$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread