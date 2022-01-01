Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve curry chicken

Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
South African Curry - Chicken$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

