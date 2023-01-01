Nachos in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve nachos
Los Tios - San Felipe
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Anniversary Nachos
|$15.95
Individual “ponchos.” Chips, refried beans, beef & chicken fajita, Mexican cheeses, guacamole, pico & jalapeños.
|Nachos Los Tios
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, refried beans, taco meat,queso, guacamole, jalapeños, Sub chicken $3, beef fajita $4
|Alice Nachos
|$9.95
Simple nachos: tortilla chips with melted cheddar & jalapenos.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Kids Cheese Nachos
|$6.00
4 Bean and Cheese Nachos Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
|Nachos
|$13.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
|Kids Beef Faj Nachos
|$9.00
4 Bean and Cheese Nachos with Beef Fajita Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans