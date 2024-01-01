Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve po boy

Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Po-Boy$11.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Combo Po-Boy$13.30
Choice of 2 meats
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Po' Boy$10.95
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
Original$7.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area

