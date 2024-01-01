Po boy in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve po boy
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|Po-Boy
|$11.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
|Combo Po-Boy
|$13.30
Choice of 2 meats
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area
Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Beef Brisket Po' Boy
|$10.95
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
|Original
|$7.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread