Hummus in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve hummus
More about My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Hummus Veggie Wrap Only
|$8.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
|Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal
|$12.49
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
More about Karbach Brewing
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Hummus & Crudite
|$9.00
Our hummus is blended with garlic, topped with feta, olives, and olive oil drizzle. Served with fresh cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, and flatbread.