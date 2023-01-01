Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Veggie Wrap Only$8.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal$12.49
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
More about My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
Item pic

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Crudite$9.00
Our hummus is blended with garlic, topped with feta, olives, and olive oil drizzle. Served with fresh cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, and flatbread.
More about Karbach Brewing
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$3.95
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area

