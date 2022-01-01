Chicken sandwiches in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.45
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal
|$7.99
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Hella Hottie Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hot Sauced Fried Chicken, Cake & Bacon Bakery Challah Bun, B&B Pickles, Coleslaw and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, served with Kennebec Fries