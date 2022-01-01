Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.45
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Frank's Grill
My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only$6.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal$7.99
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 2
Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hella Hottie Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hot Sauced Fried Chicken, Cake & Bacon Bakery Challah Bun, B&B Pickles, Coleslaw and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, served with Kennebec Fries
More about Karbach Brewing
Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.45
On Toasted White or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys

