Salmon in Montrose

Montrose restaurants that serve salmon

Seaside Poke image

SUSHI

Seaside Poke

800 Capitol St, Houston

Avg 3.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Salmon Ponzu.$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
More about Seaside Poke
Salmon Rice Bowl image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
More about Vibrant
Ono Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ono Poke

607 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
More about Ono Poke

