Chicken fajitas in West University
West University restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Kid - Fajita Taco Chicken
|$5.95
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Fajitas: BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST
|$18.00
Wood Grilled Organic Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
|Fajitas: HALF BEEF HALF CHICKEN
|$20.00
Grilled Beef Sirloin & Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!