Penne in West University

West University restaurants that serve penne
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
No reviews yet
Kids Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken
$7.00
Penne pasta with All natural Chicken and Alfredo sauce.
More about Local Table
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
Avg 4.1
(1158 reviews)
Penne Coppa
$20.00
pomodoro, parmesan, butter
More about Coppa Osteria
