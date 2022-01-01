Penne in West University

West University restaurants that serve penne

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken$7.00
Penne pasta with All natural Chicken and Alfredo sauce.
More about Local Table
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Coppa$20.00
pomodoro, parmesan, butter
More about Coppa Osteria

