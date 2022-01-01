Bacon cheeseburgers in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|Apple Wood Bacon Cheese Burger
|$14.00
8oz USDA Prime burger cooked to your liking with thick sliced apple wood smoked bacon and choice of cheese. Served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce and toast
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza
94 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
|12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$13.99
Special burger sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, hamburger, bacon & pickles, topped with arugula
|18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$21.49
Special burger sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, hamburger, bacon & pickles, topped with arugula