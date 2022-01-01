Chicken parmesan in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
North Side Grille
323 Derry Rd, Hudson
|$18.00
Panko fried chicken topped with cheese & marinara over linguine
|$16.00
Fried chicken topped with cheese & marinara over linguine
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|$12.00
A traditional dish of golden breaded chicken breast smothered in pasta sauce and finished with melted cheese a top of pasta