Edamame in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve edamame

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering image

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Edamame Salad$5.50
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Pad Thai Hudson image

 

Pad Thai Hudson

5657 Darrow Road, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
Cooked soybean topped with sea salt.
More about Pad Thai Hudson

