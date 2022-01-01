Hutto American restaurants you'll love

Hutto restaurants
Stockade Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stockade Kitchen

210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD, HUTTO

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Premium Salad Meal$8.99
You choose the blend of lettuce and the toppings. You can add a protein
Mac & Cheese Bowls$8.99
House made Mac & Cheese topped with parmesan cheese crumb and served with garlic toast
Chicken Fried Chicken$9.49
boneless chicken breast breaded and fried topped with gravy, comes with two side and garlic toast
More about Stockade Kitchen
Texan Cafe & Pie Shop image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texan Cafe & Pie Shop

207 East Street, Hutto

Avg 4.4 (2219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.99
Just like the 1939 Brown Derby original: a bed of greens topped with diced tomato, fried chicken pieces, chopped boiled egg, bacon, onions, bleu cheese and sliced avocado.
Shrimp$16.49
Butterflied and breaded in house with our own secret blend and fried to a golden brown. Also available either grilled or blackened.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.99
Just Country fried and stacked real high
More about Texan Cafe & Pie Shop
Hippo Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hippo Cafe

109 E Front St, Hutto

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$17.24
Breaded and fried to perfection with choice of 2 side and white gravy
Catfish Platter$14.24
Fried to perfection served on bed of fries, hushpuppies and Choice of 2 Sides
Old Timer$11.24
1/2 # Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions,mayo and fries.
More about Hippo Cafe

