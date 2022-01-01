Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Hutto

Hutto restaurants
Hutto restaurants that serve migas

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Julio's Mexican Restaurant

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$3.95
More about Julio's Mexican Restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas taco$3.29
All tacos come on flour tortillas unless otherwise specified.
Migas plate$7.49
Corn tortillas, sautéed peppers, onions, tomatoes and eggs covered with cheese, served with potatoes, refried beans and two tortillas.
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant

