Thai tea in
Hutto
/
Hutto
/
Thai Tea
Hutto restaurants that serve thai tea
Fortune House
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr, Hutto
Avg 4.7
(5694 reviews)
Thai Milk Tea
$5.25
More about Fortune House
Now, Dats Boba!
525 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto
No reviews yet
Thai tea
$4.50
Strongly brewed black tea spiced with anis and sweetened with sugar. This drink packs a punch and half a kick!
More about Now, Dats Boba!
