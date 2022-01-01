Inver Grove Heights restaurants you'll love

Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Inver Grove Heights restaurants

Everything Jerk image

 

Everything Jerk

Brunell Way, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EJ Meat and Grits$10.00
Choice of Meat , Choice of Toppings served over Coconut Grits.
Peach Cobbler Beignet Bites$8.00
Hot Beignet Bites topped with Peach Sauce, Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Pie Crust Crumble.
Banana Pudding Beignet Bites$8.00
Hot Beignets topped with Banana Slices, Vanilla Sauce, Whipped Cream and Vanilla Wafer Crumbles.
More about Everything Jerk
Los Portales Bar & Grill image

 

Los Portales Bar & Grill

5816 Blaine Avenue, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
EMPANADA CAMARON(3)$12.99
Handmade dough patties stuffed with shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh cheese and shredded lettuce.
More about Los Portales Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Cahill Diner

6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Cahill Diner
