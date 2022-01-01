Beef steaks in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve beef steaks
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falasophy
920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
|Tri-Tip Steak (Beef) Shawarma Platter (It's Back)
|$17.99
Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Lemongrass Beef Bowl- Marinated sliced rib eye steak with lemongrass and spices.
|$11.95
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Beef Steak Bento
|$20.00
Grilled beef steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup