Beef steaks in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve beef steaks

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falasophy

920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tri-Tip Steak (Beef) Shawarma Platter (It's Back)$17.99
Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita
More about Falasophy
Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemongrass Beef Bowl- Marinated sliced rib eye steak with lemongrass and spices.$11.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Steak Bento$20.00
Grilled beef steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, kakiage, fried zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
brandt beef bullseye steak$39.00
maitake mushroom + charred scallion + sunchoke puree
More about CUCINA enoteca

