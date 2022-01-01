Egg fried rice in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve egg fried rice
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Egg fried rice
|$11.99
|Shrimp & egg fried rice
|$11.99
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Pineapple Fried Rice (Add $1) (no egg)
|$1.00
Curry-seasoned fried rice with pineapple, onions, carrots, cashew nuts & raisins. Does not have egg.
|Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with egg, peas, carrots, & onions. Comes with choice of filling.
|Thai Spice Fried Rice (no egg)
Our signature fried rice with a tangy and savory seasoning, garlic, Thai basil, bean sprouts, carrots & onions. Does not have egg.