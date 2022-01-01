Irving bars & lounges you'll love
More about Posados Cafe
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Popular items
|Tres Leche
|$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Afredo
|$15.00
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
|Pasta Monica
|$17.00
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream
|Quesadillas
|$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Popular items
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
|$12.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Newcastle BBQ Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.