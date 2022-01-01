Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.95
Chopped romaine with Caesar dressing*, topped with smoked turkey, Texas-smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese and tomatoes.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brent’s Drugs

655 Duling Ave, Jackson

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, choice of dressing
More about Brent’s Drugs
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cobb Salad$9.00
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Hot Chocolate

Poboy

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Tomato Basil Soup

Waffles

Pies

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston