Cobb salad in Jackson

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Chopped romaine with Caesar dressing*, topped with smoked turkey, Texas-smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese and tomatoes.
Brent’s Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, choice of dressing