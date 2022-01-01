Jarrell restaurants you'll love
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
The world's most perfect food: hot melted cheese dip with a touch of our famous housemade salsa
|Chips & Salsa
Our home-made Mild Red Tomato salsa with tortilla chips.
|Build-Your-Own
|$2.75
Build-Your-Own breakfast taco just the way you like it! First 2 items $2.75. Choose additional items below.
BBQ
The Granary
110 W. Ave L, Jarrell
|Popular items
|1 Link Jala Cheese Sausage
|$4.50
|Sandwich
|$11.00
|1 Link Pork & Garlic Sausage
|$4.50
GRILL
Lucky Penny Lounge
305 Limestone Terrace, Jarrell