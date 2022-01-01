Johnstown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Johnstown
More about The Johnstown Inn
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Johnstown Inn
1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$7.50
|French Fries
|$2.49
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe
Corner Coffee Shoppe
810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Special w/ Meat
|$5.99
|Breaded Haddock
|$12.99
|Home Fries
|$2.34
More about Woodside Bar and Grill
Woodside Bar and Grill
430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Loaded Woodside Burger
|$12.00
The burger is loaded with all of these glorious toppings. Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg and topped with our Woodside chili.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.00
Freshly sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and burger.
|Large Pizza
|$11.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings