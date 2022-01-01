Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Johnstown

Johnstown restaurants
Johnstown restaurants that serve nachos

Jake's Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jake's Pub & Grill

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos - Cheese & Salsa$4.00
Nachos Fiesta$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, sour cream, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, black olives, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, & sour cream.
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
The Haven image

 

The Haven

117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HAVEN NACHOS$7.49
Tortilla chips topped w/ chili, cheese, salsa, onions, green peppers, jalapenos.
More about The Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Extreme Nacho Sm$8.00
Tortilla chips, with seasoned ground beef,black olives, nacho cheese, jalapenos, and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream. The smaller version
More about Woodside Bar and Grill

