Taco salad in
Johnstown
/
Johnstown
/
Taco Salad
Johnstown restaurants that serve taco salad
The Bistro - Johnstown
203 Nees Ave, Johnstown
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$8.49
More about The Bistro - Johnstown
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jake's Pub & Grill
500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown
Avg 4.5
(711 reviews)
Taco Salad
$10.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, nacho chips, taco meat, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
