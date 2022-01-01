Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried zucchini in
Jupiter
/
Jupiter
/
Fried Zucchini
Jupiter restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Angelo's Italian Restaurant
155 Toney Penna Drive, Jupiter
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$11.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Angelo's Italian Restaurant
Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd
10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$11.00
More about Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd
