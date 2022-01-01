Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Jupiter

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Jupiter restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Angelo's Italian Restaurant image

 

Angelo's Italian Restaurant

155 Toney Penna Drive, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$11.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Angelo's Italian Restaurant
Angelo's Too image

 

Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd

10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$11.00
More about Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Jupiter

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Stromboli

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Pasta

Sweet Potato Fries

Milkshakes

French Toast

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (995 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (975 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston